Glover makes his return to the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — For the ninth time in his career, Lucas Glover will tee it up in the Masters.
The former Clemson All-American earned an invitation to the Augusta National Golf Club by winning last year's John Deere Classic. This is Glover's first appearance in the Masters since 2014.
The Greenville native's best finish in this tournament is a tie for 20th in 2007. His best round was a 69 in the second round of the 2014 Masters. He went on to finish 42nd with a 296 total. Overall, Glover has made the cut four times, 2007 (20th), 2010 (36th), 2013 (49th) and 2014 (42nd).
Glover will tee off on Thursday at 11:29 a.m. and will be in a group with Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and Cameron Davis of Australia. The same group will tee off at 8:22 a.m. on Friday.
Glover will be making his his 45th appearance in a major, more than any other former Clemson golfer and he's the only one to have won a major as he won the 2009 US Open at Bethpage Black in New York. It is one of his seven top 20 finishes at Major championships.