Glover makes his return to the Masters

Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover is back in the field for the first major of the season.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — For the ninth time in his career, Lucas Glover will tee it up in the Masters.

The former Clemson All-American earned an invitation to the Augusta National Golf Club by winning last year's John Deere Classic. This is Glover's first appearance in the Masters since 2014.

The Greenville native's best finish in this tournament is a tie for 20th in 2007. His best round was a 69 in the second round of the 2014 Masters. He went on to finish 42nd with a 296 total. Overall, Glover has made the cut four times, 2007 (20th), 2010 (36th), 2013 (49th) and 2014 (42nd).

Glover will tee off on Thursday at 11:29 a.m. and will be in a group with Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and Cameron Davis of Australia. The same group will tee off at 8:22 a.m. on Friday.