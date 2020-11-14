DJ is tied for the lead at The Masters

Dustin Johnson is part of a four-way tie for the Masters lead at minus-9.

When Dustin Johnson tees off Saturday in the third round of the Masters, he may not be tied for the lead as several golfers could pass Johnson Saturday when they finish their second round.

But Johnson has put himself into position for his first Green Jacket after following up a 7-under 65 with a 70 on Friday. The Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina graduate currently sits at 9-under, part of a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.

The top-ranked golfer in the world birdied his final hole to join the group at nine under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/8Q41PwwuEg — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

The second round was suspended Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. due to darkness and will resume this morning at 7:30 p.m.

If there are no delays, the third round would begin at 10:30 a.m.