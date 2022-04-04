Masters week tees off with Tiger attracting plenty of attention

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Monday at the Masters featured great weather, good food for the patrons and a lot of cameras pointed in the direction of Tiger Woods.
Woods announced on Sunday that his status for the Masters will be a "game time decision" as he hopes his recovery from that car crash 13 months ago will allow him to compete.
The five-time Masters champion looked very comfortable during his Monday practice round at the Augusta National Golf Club. Woods is scheduled to meet the media Tuesday where he will be asked to shed additional light on his playing status for this week.