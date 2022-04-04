Masters week tees off with Tiger attracting plenty of attention

The Masters is just days away but Tiger Woods says his status is a "game time decision". But he looked comfortable during Monday's practice round.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Monday at the Masters featured great weather, good food for the patrons and a lot of cameras pointed in the direction of Tiger Woods.

Woods announced on Sunday that his status for the Masters will be a "game time decision" as he hopes his recovery from that car crash 13 months ago will allow him to compete.