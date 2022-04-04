Dustin Johnson resumes his pursuit of a third major win

The 2020 Masters champion is coming in under the radar, especially with all of the focus on Tiger.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — When Dustin Johnson won the Masters on a mild November Sunday in 2020, it not only elevated his status on the tour but it gave him a victory in a tournament that he dreamed of playing as a youngster growing up in the Irmo area.

In April of 2021, he returned to the Masters as the defending champion and one year after that, he continues to appreciate the fact that he can walk the grounds at the Augusta National Golf Club as a former Masters champion.

"It feels great. It's something that as a kid growing up you dream about winning the Masters," Johnson said at a news conference.

"For it to come true and to come back here last year as defending champ and then obviously this year as a champion, it's an unbelievably special place just coming to play the event, but after you're a Masters champion, it's even that much more special. Every time you come back, it brings up all the memories. It's a place that I'm always going to cherish. Like I said, as a kid, I was always making putts to win the Masters. It's something that I'm going to look forward to forever."