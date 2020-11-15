Dustin Johnson makes history at The Masters

Former Columbia City Golf champion who played at Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina becomes the first Palmetto State native to win the Masters.

His 2016 U.S. Open title will always be special because it was his first major. But Dustin Johnson always dreamed of winning the Masters and now that is a reality.

The Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina graduate shot a 4-under 68 in Sunday's final round to finish his four days at the Augusta National Golf Club at 20-under par, good enough for a five-shot victory.

“The long-awaited Masters has a long-awaited champion in Dustin Johnson!” pic.twitter.com/Obn2JrQLXO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 15, 2020

That 268 total tied the mark for lowest score to par in major championship history and he had a chance to break the record but his birdie putt on 18 did not fall. However, his two-putt par on the 18th hole sealed a five-stroke win over second-place finishers Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im. That five-stroke margin of victory is the largest at the Masters since Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters by 12 strokes.

Caddying for your brother as he wins the Masters must be an incredible feeling.



Austin Johnson soaked it all in after Dustin's final putt in Augusta. pic.twitter.com/aECNedCL1w — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 15, 2020

This victory puts a major exclamation point on his 2020 campaign which obviously saw the sports calendar turned sideways due to COVID-19. The pandemic caused a pause on the PGA Tour calendar in March and the Masters was moved from April to November.

But in golf's return to competition, Johnson won the Travelers Championship, the Northern Trust and The Tour Championship which had been his biggest victory of 2020 until he tapped in for par on the 72nd hole of the Masters.