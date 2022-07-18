Max Wagner is headed to Baltimore

The 2022 ACC Player of the Year was drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Sophomore infielder Max Wagner was selected in the second round (No. 42 overall) by the Baltimore Orioles on the first day (rounds 1-2) of the MLB draft on Sunday night. He was the first Tiger drafted by the Orioles since 2014 (Steve Wilkerson).

Wagner, the ACC Player-of-the-Year, a Dick Howser Trophy finalist and unanimous first-team All-American, led the 2022 Tigers in batting average (.369), runs (66), hits (75), doubles (15), homers (27), RBIs (76), total bases (173), slugging percentage (.852), walks (45) and on-base percentage (.496). He tied for third in the nation in home runs and was second in slugging percentage. His 27 homers tied the school season record and tied for third most in a season in ACC history as well.

Wagner hit a home run every 7.5 at bats in 2022, easily setting a school record, and his .852 slugging percentage was second highest in a season in school history. He also reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in each of the last 42 games.