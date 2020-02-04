CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is stepping up to help local healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus.

McCaffrey has started a program called "22 and You" to provide funds to healthcare workers.

According to McCaffrey, his sponsorship partners at Lowe's and Bose donated to the program, and will match.

McCaffrey says anyone can donate "whatever you can: $22, $220 or $2,200.

For more visit http://christianmccaffrey22.org/

