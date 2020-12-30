McCaffrey will miss Panthers season finale

Star running back follows an All-Pro season, with just three games played in 2020.

Christian McCaffrey will not play in the Carolina Panthers final game against New Orleans on Sunday.

Carolina coach Matt Rhule announced the news on Wednesday.

Coming off an All-Pro, record-setting season in 2019, McCaffrey played just three games in 2020 due to three separate injuries.

McCaffrey suffered a high-ankle sprain in a Week 2 contest against Tampa Bay, and did not return until Nov. 8 against Kansas City.

In a loss to the Chiefs, the Panthers 2017 first-round selection suffered a shoulder injury.

While rehabbing his shoulder injury, McCaffrey tweaked his quadriceps muscle and has not returned to action since.

One year after becoming the third running back in NFL history to earn 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards, McCaffrey finishes 2020 with 225 rushing yards, and 149 receiving yards.