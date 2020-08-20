MEAC unveils spring scheduling model for fall sports

The MEAC football and volleyball teams take another step closer to competing their 2020 season in 2021.

There are some big ifs that need to happen but the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has a plan on the table for football and volleyball to be played in the 2021 spring semester.

If COVID-19 has not grown in strength and reach and if the NCAA approves spring championships for fall sports, then we could see the spring be quite busy as teams try to make up their 2020 season in some capacity.

The MEAC has released its scheduling model to show how fall sports could be played in the spring. It was last month when the MEAC announced the fall sports season would be suspended.

As far as football is concerned, the model would have teams play six regional conference games, with teams split into divisions. The season would span from February 27 through April 24, with a championship game set for May 1. Volleyball season in the spring semester will potentially run from the first weekend of January through February, with the MEAC Volleyball Championship being held the weekend of March 13-14 in Norfolk, Va. The volleyball championship game will be played on Sunday, March 14. It's safe to say these dates a very tentative and subject to change but it is a positive step for the conference to release this model.



A regional schedule will be implemented for men's and women's basketball, men's and women's tennis, baseball and softball. The model for those sports are geared to limit the time student-athletes spend out of class, eliminate air travel and reduce travel expenses.

The divisional breakdown has a Northern Division and a Southern Division with South Carolina State in the Southern Division with Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central.

Northern Division: Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard, Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Norfolk State.