Meet new USC Men's Soccer Coach Tony Annan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's a new era of Gamecock Men's Soccer.
Mark Berson held down the fort as the leader of the program since it started in 1978, but he coached his final game back on April 17th.
Less than a week later, after a big endorsement by Coach Berson, Tony Annan was hired as Head Coach.
Annan comes to Carolina after a six year stint as an assistant with Atlanta United in Major League Soccer. He helped build the team from the ground up and he’s bringing 25 years' worth of coaching experience to the Capital city.