COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some tickets are still available for the NCAA men's basketball tournament opening round games being held in Columbia, South Carolina.

The tickets can be purchased for all sessions, or for single sessions. But we do want to warn you: many have already been snapped up. You can follow the links below to purchase them via Ticketmaster, or the ticket exchange on Primesport.com

All Session Tickets

Single Session Tickets

NCAA Ticket Exchange

The games are set for Thursday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24. All games will be at the Colonial Life Arena, which is the home of the South Carolina Gamecocks basketball teams.

This is the first time in nearly 50 years that the so-called "March Madness" tournament is being held in Columbia. In addition to the games, there will be the Segra Fan Fest, a fun party on the day before and the first day of the two-day tournament over at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

For much more on the fun things to do and helpful information on the tournament, visit Experience Columbia's website.