Michael Vick reportedly will reignite playing career with Atlanta-based Fan Controlled Football

Reuters reported Friday the Falcons legend would suit up in the young league.

ATLANTA — Michael Vick will reportedly reignite his playing career at the age of 41.

Reuters reported Friday the Falcons legend will suit up for the young, Atlanta-based Fan Controlled Football league.

According to the Reuters report, Vick will debut on the last day of the league's regular season on May 28. He reportedly agreed to join the league after seeing 48-year-old Terrell Owens give it a go.

Vick hasn't played organized football since 2015, when he appeared in five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At his peak he was one of the most popular Atlanta sports figures in recent history, an electrifying quarterback both with his arm and his legs who was second in the MVP race in 2004.

That standing was dashed, however, after revelations that he ran an expansive dogfighting ring that resulted in a guilty plea on federal charges and nearly two years in prison.

After getting out of prison he returned to the NFL in 2009 with Philadelphia and, in some part, rehabilitated both his football career and public perception.

He was selected to serve as an honorary captain at the 2020 Pro Bowl, a decision that faced backlash but which the NFL stood by and went through with.

Fan Controlled Football is in its second season. The league distinguishes itself with 7-on-7 football and a system that allows fans to call plays.