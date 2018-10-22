COLUMBIA, SC — Eight players from Midlands high schools and five South Carolina football commits have been selected for the North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine Bowl.

Westwood's Cam Smith, top Palmetto State prospect Zacch Pickens, Keshawn Toney and Jamario Holley are USC commits that have been picked for the South Carolina team. Derek Boykins is the lone Gamecocks commit on the North Carolina roster.

Spring Valley defensive backs Anthony Wilson and Jalen Geiger will represent the Vikings. Offensive lineman Kameren Stewart and defensive back Ryan Hugh of Dutch Fork were selected. Ridgeview's offensive lineman Jaylen Dunbar and Swansea linebacker Greg Williams round out the Midlands Pick.

For the complete rosters go here-http://www.shrine-bowl.com/2018-player-rosters

