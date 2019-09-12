COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's Board of Trustees is set to approve a contract to make Mike Bobo the next offensive coordinator for the football program.

A notice posted on the board's website shows they'll meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday. On the agenda: an employment agreement for Bobo. They'll also discuss one for running backs coach Thomas Brown, and an amendment to USC Head Coach Will Muschamp's contract. It's not clear what that amendment entails.

Sources have been telling reporters since the weekend that USC had zeroed in on Bobo, the former Colorado State coach, to take over the running of the Gamecocks' offense. Bobo was a college teammate of USC head coach Will Muschamp back in the 1990s, when Bobo was the quarterback for the Bulldogs and Muschamp was a safety.

After college, Bobo eventually joined former Georgia coach Mark Richt's staff, first serving as quarterback's coach and eventually offensive coordinator. During his time with the Bulldogs, he coach David Greene, D.J. Shockey, current NFL QB Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Murray. The team won two SEC titles during his tenure. In 2012, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award which goes to the nation's top assistant football coach.

After the 2014 season, he left Georgia to be the head coach at Colorado State, where he led the Rams to bowl games in each of his first three seasons. But after winning just seven games in the last 24, he was let go and that's when he became one of the most sought after free agents in the coaching circles.

The Bobo hire comes after a shakeup of USC's coaching staff, where offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon was removed as offensive coordinator, and both quarterbacks coach Dan Werner and football head strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman were let go.

