Mike Williams helped lead Clemson to the 2017 national championship and he's in his second season with the Los Angeles Chargers who are on a bye this week.

That allowed Williams to chance to come back to his hometown for a special presentation.

During halftime of Lake Marion's game with Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Williams' was presented with a framed #7 jersey which has been retired.

Williams is the first Lake Marion Gator to have his number retired.

"It feels good," Williams said.

"Everything started here on this football field. Brought my coach here, my high school coach. It feels amazing. First jersey to get retired at the school. I felt like I've done everything I could possibly do for this school. I gave everything I had to this school. This is where everything started. Made a lot of plays on this field, made a lot of friends, relationship with my coach still here today. So everything started here and I'm just glad to come back and get my jersey retired.

After an injury plagued rookie season, Williams has been healthy and he's been a target of quarterback Philip Rivers. Mike has 17 catches for 308 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.

