Christian Miller battled several injuries during his time at Alabama, but he showed enough on film to give NFL coaches something to consider when they were formulating their draft strategy.

Although Miller was not taken until the fourth round, he says all he wanted was to get a phone call from somebody telling him he was wanted.

"I was just thankful to hear my name called," Miller said.

"I think all you need is an opportunity. As long as you have an opportunity, it's about what you do with that opportunity. So that was my thing. I wasn't really too focused on any of that other stuff. So, to hear my name called was really a true blessing."

The Spring Valley graduate who won a pair of national championships with the Crimson Tide was ecstatic to see the 704 area code pop up on his phone. That let him know he was on his way back to the Carolinas.

"Another big blessing, to have family close by, to have them come support me," Miller said.

"Not only is it good for me, it's great for them. It just means a lot for me to be able to represent for the home team."

Christian is in his first week of training camp in Spartanburg. The rookie linebacker made sure at the end of Saturday's practice to go sign autographs for the fans who waited patiently at the Wofford practice fields. Miller says he is more than appreciative of the opportunity he has to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL.