Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot while visiting family in Washington DC

According to a statement from the Vikings, Twyman was one of "several victims" shot and say he's expected to make a full recovery.

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot today while visiting family in Washington D.C., team officials confirmed.

According to a statement from the Vikings, Twyman was one of "several victims" shot and say he's expected to make a full recovery. According to the Associated Press, Twyman was riding in a vehicle that was hit by bullets.

The full statement reads:

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was one of several victims wounded during a shooting in Washington, DC, today. We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery. At this time we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities.

Twyman, who played collegiately at Pittsburgh, was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft to help bolster their defensive line. Twyman had a breakout season in 2019 – recording 10½ sacks and 12 tackles for loss – before opting out of the 2020 season.