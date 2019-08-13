LEXINGTON, S.C. — There was some international baseball in the Midlands on Monday. The Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission is hosting MLB China.

The MLB China program exposes the youth in China to the game of baseball.

This summer the players got a chance to visit America for the first time and they played P27 Academy for a three game series.

Ricky Chang, is the MLB China head coach, played 11 years in the majors and a few years in China. He's happy his players are able to get this kind of experience in Lexington County.

"Over there you don't see as many baseball fields, you don't see as many kids running around and playing the game," Chang said. "So that's probably the biggest challenge we have and that's one of the reasons why were here and it's to get these kids immersed in the baseball culture and getting them motivated."

White Knoll product Corey Warner is the head coach of P27 Academy and he was thrilled to have his team play MLB China. He says it was special for his to be a part of this series. It was also an important wake up call for the local players.

"I think the biggest thing for younger guys is it opens your eyes to that baseball is a world sports. If want to play big time baseball at the division one level and then the pro level-it's a world thing, " Warner said. "You're not just comparing yourself with guys in South Carolina, guys in the US, guys in the Southeast, you're comparing yourself with hey can I compete with guys around the world. It makes you realize how much more you have to step you game up."

Ricky used to play for Lexington County Blowfish co-owner Bill Shanahan back in 2012. They won the Southern League title that year as the Diamondbacks Double AA team in Mobile, Alabama.

"Bill did awesome job when I was over there in Mobile so I'm not surprised at all that he's doing a great job here. He was really happy to have us here and he's doing a lot for us and everyone here. It's been a really humbling experience, been a great experience and I know the boys are super appreciative."

As far as the game MLB China came to play.

P27 Academy took the opener on Sunday but the visitors from the China got into rhythm this afternoon.

They took a 2-0 advantage after two innings to start off a double header and MLB China won the first game 12-0 nothing.

In the night cap they came back from a 6-1 deficit to win 8-6 and win the series 2-1.

For most of the kids this was their first trip to the states and they can say they won at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.