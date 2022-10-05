'That's a good question': The man who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run has a very lucrative decision to make

One lucky Dallas man caught a million-dollar souvenir.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cory Youmans looked like the rest of us might look after catching a million-dollar piece of history: He was a little bit in shock.

The Dallas man was the lucky Rangers fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Youmans was among the scrum of fans sitting in the low rows of left-field, where Judge's record-breaking blast landed. The homer broke Roger Maris' American League single-season record of 61.

Youmans, who was in the first row of the left field, caught the ball with a black Mizuno glove – on that kind of night, you come prepared – and he didn't have to jump over the wall, as one fan's misguided attempt unfolded.

Shortly after that, Youmans was whisked away by Rangers security to a secure location. WFAA sports anchor Joe Trahan caught up briefly with Youmans as he walked with security.

"What are you going to do with the ball?" Trahan asked.

"That's a good question," a stunned Youmans said. "I haven't thought about it."

Trahan tweeted the video, which had 2 million views by the end of the night.

#Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

#62 pic.twitter.com/lP7jequjIJ — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 5, 2022

Among the retweets was a quote-tweet from SI.com's Cowboys reporter Bri Amaranthus: "THIS IS MY HUSBAND."

THIS IS MY HUSBAND.

We don't know much more about Youmans, at the moment.

Oddly enough, Judge's 61st home run, which tied Maris' mark, also ended up in the hands of a sports reporter's husband.

Sportscaster Sara Walsh's husband, Matt Buschmann, is a bullpen coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team Judge hit the No. 61 against. That homer went off the hands of a fan (tough break, buddy) and into the Toronto bullpen, where Buschmann handed it over to the powers that be.

Bad news is I'm down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement….

So what happens now?

It's a little unclear, but we know one thing: Youmans' new souvenir is worth a lot.

Memorabilia experts have pegged the value of the ball at $1 million and up. Judge's homer total isn't the all-time record – Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001, breaking Mark McGwire's record of 70 – but it's the most in the American League. And the most by a player who hasn't been associated with steroids.

Long story short, the value of the No. 62 ball, especially if it's Judge's last of the season, is expected to be sky high.

If Youmans decides to sell, he'd likely go through an auction house. Dallas' Heritage Auctions, which recently sold Mickey Mantle's 1952 Topps card for more than $10 million, isn't involved in the sale of the Judge ball, yet.