Albert Pujols passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs in MLB history

PITTSBURGH — In a year of historic accomplishments, Albert Pujols passed one of the greats of the game on another list.

In the sixth inning of the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, Albert Pujols hit his 703rd career home run and drove in his 2,216th career run.

After entering the game tied with Yankees legend Babe Ruth in RBIs, the two-run shot broke the tie and moved Pujols into second place on the all-time list. He only trails Hank Aaron, who had 2,297 in his 23-year career.

Pujols' place on the MLB home run list is likely set, as he is still 11 behind Ruth's 714.

Pujols homered in his final regular-season at-bat at Busch Stadium on Sunday and drove in three runs, punctuating a day-long celebration.

The Cardinals held a special ceremony for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of the final regular season home game of their illustrious careers.

Before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cardinals honored their retiring legends in style, complete with moving speeches and impressive gifts.

The Cardinals gave Pujols and Molina each a set of custom golf clubs, an engraved plaque from Tiffany's and a specially commissioned painting of each of them.