World Series features father-son showdown involving Braves manager and Astros hitting coach

Troy Snitker, one of the Astros hitting coaches, will soon be facing his dad Brian, who's the manager of the Braves.

HOUSTON — The excitement is just getting started as the Houston Astros get ready for Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

And there have been no days off for the team as they worked out at Minute Maid Park Sunday.

There are so many things to watch with this series. One of the fun stories of their match up with the Braves is a father versus son showdown.

Troy Snitker, one of the Astros hitting coaches, will soon be facing his dad Brian, who's the manager of the Braves. It’s something he says their family still can’t believe.

“To have both of us do it in the same year and go up against each other is a dream come true,” Troy Snitker said Sunday. “It’s something that I don’t know either of us will be able to top in our careers and for our family. Can’t bet it.”

WORLD SERIES Father vs. son showdown!



Beat these odds... Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker will take on his Dad, Brian Snitker who is manager of the Braves! #KHOU11 #Astros #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/B8U49fy8Up — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) October 25, 2021

And you can’t bet those Astros fans either. No time was wasted over the weekend clearing the shelves at the teams store.

One fan spent $800 outfitting her family. That’s some dedication.

Game 1 is set for Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:09 p.m.