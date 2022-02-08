Watch Live | Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley to speak after signing 'most lucrative' deal in club history

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year contract that's worth $212 million, the team announced Monday evening.
They said the contract will run through the 2032 season, with a $20 million club option for 2033. This deal is the most lucrative in club history, according to the team.
The 25-year-old is hitting .301 with 29 home runs, 68 RBI and a .964 OPS in 101 games this season. He also finished last month with 26 extra-base hits -- the most in a calendar month by a Braves player -- breaking Hall-of-Famer Hank Aaron’s previous record set in 1961.
And Riley is receiving more recognition after hitting .423 with 11 home runs in July. He now joins Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones as the only Braves players to hit .400 with double-digit home runs in a single month.
He was also named to his first All-Star team this season.
The new contract will allow Riley to make $15 million in 2023, $21 million in 2024, and $22 million over the remainder of the deal. He also agreed to donate $2.12 million to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
Riley was drafted in 2015 by the Braves out of DeSoto Central High School in Southhaven, Mississippi. He made his major league debut in 2019.