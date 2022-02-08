Watch Live | Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley to speak after signing 'most lucrative' deal in club history

The contract will run through the 2032 season, with a $20 million club option for 2033.

The contract will run through the 2032 season, with a $20 million club option for 2033.

The 25-year-old is hitting .301 with 29 home runs, 68 RBI and a .964 OPS in 101 games this season. He also finished last month with 26 extra-base hits -- the most in a calendar month by a Braves player -- breaking Hall-of-Famer Hank Aaron’s previous record set in 1961.

And Riley is receiving more recognition after hitting .423 with 11 home runs in July. He now joins Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones as the only Braves players to hit .400 with double-digit home runs in a single month.

He was also named to his first All-Star team this season.

The Atlanta #Braves today signed 3B Austin Riley to a 10-year contract worth $212 million: pic.twitter.com/TdPVtpYnL5 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 1, 2022

The new contract will allow Riley to make $15 million in 2023, $21 million in 2024, and $22 million over the remainder of the deal. He also agreed to donate $2.12 million to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. This deal is the most lucrative in club history, according to the team.