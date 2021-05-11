Watch Live | Atlanta Braves Victory Parade

The victory parade to honor the World Series champions will weave through Downtown Atlanta and Cobb County.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are the World Series champions and the city is excited to celebrate them. The Braves parade live stream is right here in this story and will show players, coaches, staff and fans as they ride through the streets of Atlanta and Cobb County.

The parade began at noon and the full celebration is expected to last until the early evening.

11Alive has crews set up around the parade route capturing the best moments of the day. For those who can't make it to watch the action in person, you can watch it on 11Alive, 11Alive.com, or on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

Below is a look at the parade route and the schedule of events for the day.

PARADE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

12 p.m. - Parade begins in Atlanta

1:15 p.m. - Parade pauses at Peachtree Street and 10th Street

2 p.m. - Parade resumes at Cobb Parkway and Riverwood Parkway

3 p.m. - Parade ends at Battery Avenue

3:30 p.m. - Truist Park Ceremony begins

4:30 p.m. - Ludacris / Big Boi concert begins

6 p.m. - Event concludes

PARADE ROUTE

There was a lot of question about if the parade would be held in Atlanta or in Cobb County. The answer: both.

The parade route will begin in Atlanta at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel north to Peachtree and 10th Street. The parade will then travel toward Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.