Anderson sharp, Markakis alert, Braves blank Miami, lead 2-0

The Braves have pitched three shutouts in four games this postseason.

HOUSTON — Rookie Ian Anderson pitched like a poised veteran, right fielder Nick Markakis made a nifty defensive play late and the Atlanta Braves threw another playoff shutout, beating the Miami Marlins 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series.

Travis d’Arnaud and Dansby Swanson each homered for the second straight day, putting Atlanta one win away from a sweep in the best-of-five matchup. 

Game 3 is Thursday in Houston.

