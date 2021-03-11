World Series Parade: What we know

There will be a mighty celebration.

ATLANTA — After an amazing postseason, the Atlanta Braves have claimed the World Series title. It's an accomplishment the Braves last attained in the 90s.

Now, 26 years later, it's time to celebrate the whole team, including fan favorites Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, and Joc Pederson — we can't leave out his pearls.

The biggest question on the minds of fans is when and where will the championship parade be?

The celebrations will happen in Atlanta and Cobb County on Friday. Truist Park is in Cobb County but the Braves spent decades playing in the Summerhill neighborhood in the heart of Atlanta at Turner Field.

The parade will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street, where it will then move north up Peachtree and 10th Street. The second phase of the parade will continue through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.

Fans are invited to line the route to cheer on the team, as well as join a post-parade celebration and concert with Grammy Award-winning Atlanta artists Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park.

Tickets and parking passes for Truist Park will be available Thursday. Premium and A-List Members and Braves Insiders will have early access to reserve tickets, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., while tickets for the public will be available at 1 p.m.

After the Braves won the world championship the team tweeted, "We interrupt this celebration to let you know that WE ARE HAVING A PARADE ON FRIDAY!!!"

It's no secret that Georgia sports fans sometimes feel like the home teams are cursed. Whether it's football, basketball - or even baseball - when many Atlanta teams have been so close to victory, it slips away and leads to a devastating loss.

But those days could be gone. Even Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms proclaimed that the old Atlanta sports curse was over as she announced a friendly wager on the World Series with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

And 2021 has been a good year for Georgia sports. The Atlanta Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. The University of Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll with an 8-0 record. There has been other great accomplishments this year.

The last time Atlanta celebrated a sports championship with a parade was in Dec. 2018 when Atlanta United won the MLS Cup. They were the first team to bring home a championship since 1995 — when the Braves last won the World Series.