Braves revert back to lineup used for most of season after backlash for Game 1 change

ATLANTA — After Braves manager Brian Snitker received backlash for altering the NLDS Game 1 lineup to an order not seen in the regular season, the team is heading back to its comfort zone in a must-win Game 2.

The Braves announced their lineup a short while ago, which structured its order the way that saw its offense have immense success in the regular season.

Here is how the Braves will line it up against the Phillies on Monday:

In Game 1, the Braves moved Austin Riley into the No. 2 spot and moved Michael Harris into the six-hole behind Marcell Ozuna. Throughout much of the 162-game season, Atlanta had Ozzie Albies batting second and Harris rounding out the lineup, which is what they will go with on Monday.