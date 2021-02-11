Braves player goes on paternity leave, replacement announced

Infielder Johna Camargo will take Ehire Adrianza's place as an active member of the Braves, Astros World Series roster.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have announced a replacement for infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza as he goes on paternity leave for a few days.

Infielder Johna Camargo will take Adrianza's place as an active member of the Braves roster as they compete against the Houston Astros in World Series.

According to MLB regulations, Adrianza will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days.

When Adrianza returns, he will take Camargo's place again as an active member on the Braves roster.

The Braves are currently leading 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

On last Tuesday, Atlanta took Game 1 with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting them to a 6-2 win over the Astros. However, Game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves, as the Astros won by a final score of 7-2. The Braves rallied Friday night in their home ballpark to a 2-0 final score. And on Saturday, an astonishing comeback led to a 3-2 victory for the Braves.

Game 5 started with excitement when Adam Duvall hit a grand slam in the first inning. However, Houston gained momentum and came back to win 9-5 over the Braves.

After disappointment, the Braves are back at Minute Maid Park in Houston looking to clinch the World Series in Game 6 Tuesday night. The game is set to start at 8:09 p.m. ET. (7:09 p.m. Central Time).