Here's when Braves postseason single-game tickets go on sale

There are multiple upcoming days fans can pick up the limited tickets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — It's almost postseason time in Braves country! That means you need to act fast to snag those precious tickets before they're completely gone.

The Atlanta Braves popped the champagne bottles Wednesday night as they picked up a sweet division-clinching victory on the field of the NL East-rival Phillies.

Now, it's time to look ahead.

Single-game tickets for potential National League Division Series and National League Championship Series games at Truist Park go on sale to Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

Premium Club Members and A-List Members will have early presale access on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

If you sign up for the Braves Insider Newsletter at Braves.com/Postseason by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 20, you will receive a code to participate in a presale the next day at 12 p.m.

In a release, the team mentioned that single-game postseason tickets will also be available on SeatGeek.