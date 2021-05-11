Braves exercise 2024 option for manager Brian Snitker

It was an expected move for the highly popular skipper who had two more years on his current deal.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have locked up manager Brian Snitker for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995.

The Braves exercised the option for the 2024 season on Snitker’s contract, an expected move for the highly popular skipper who had two more years on his current deal.