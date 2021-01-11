82-year-old Braves usher Walter Banks spotted working World Series

Banks has been working games for more than 50 years, he calls it a tradition that never gets old.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves' longest-serving gameday day usher, Walter Bank, was spotted working the World Series and this isn't his first time.

The last time the Braves won the World Series, they beat Cleveland in 1995. Banks, 82, helped to usher, when Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine were pitching at the time.

Fast forward 26 years later on Sunday night, he was seen working during the Braves-Astros World Series. Banks has been working games for more than 50 years, he calls it a tradition that never gets old.

Banks' smile is contagious when he's interacting with fans. To Banks it isn't work, he calls his service a "thank you to fans over the years."

Banks has become a legend for Braves fans. The Braves have even made him his own bobblehead.

Banks said the Braves winning the World Series against the Astros would make the area proud and bring Braves fans around the country together.

"You're talking about an explosion, you'll see something you've never seen before," he said.