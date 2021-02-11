Cleveland Guardians give first glimpse of new gear ahead of team shop opening

The Cleveland Guardians gave a glimpse of some of the new gear that will be available when the team store opens on Friday.

On Friday morning, the local professional baseball team will take the next step in transitioning away from being the Cleveland Indians as it becomes the Cleveland Guardians. The first official Guardians merchandise will officially go on sale at the Progressive Field team shop at 9 a.m. on Nov. 19, and on Thursday the world received a sneak peek via the Indians' official Twitter account -- which will also have a new handle come Friday.

The post shows a first glance of what we can expect certain on-field apparel to look like. Interestingly enough, there is not a game jersey shown in the tweet.

"Okay, people. Tomorrow morning, [9:00AM]! Santa's coming to town!"



The Team Store is officially open for business tomorrow from 9:00AM to 7:00PM! Can't wait to see you there! 😍 pic.twitter.com/xh1BG6OdzV — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 18, 2021

Gear is set to hit shelves at other local retailers next Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Additionally, the Guardians Team Store will have free donuts, coffee, raffle prizes and a gift to the first 50 shoppers on Friday. The team store will remain closed through Nov. 18 in preparation for Friday's launch.