WASHINGTON — Nationals fan, and defender of beers, Jeff Adams will ride on a float in the Nationals victory parade Saturday with other Nats fans. He won't be wearing a cape, or a baseball glove -- rendered useless when you have superior chest-catching abilities -- but he will be wearing a custom shirt with his likeness and new catch phrase "Always save the beers."

After attending Game 5 of the World Series and making the "catch" heard round the Twittersphere, without spilling a drop of the Bud Light tall boys he was double fisting, Adams was flown to Game 6 in Houston by Bud Light. He became the star of a commercial aired during the game with the moto "Not all heros wear capes... or gloves" aired over footage of his fame-inducing move.

Bud Light tweeted another commercial after the Game 7 win, with the message "We're not saying you turned the series ... but we're not saying you didn't."

Adams will stop by a few bars along the parade route to hang with fans and pass out t-shirts. The shirts are being sold online, with all proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor, as Adams is an Army veteran.

WUSA9 reporter Adam Longo caught up with Adams at Game 5, who said "it was fantastic."

"I was sitting down, my wife went upstairs to get some food ... all of a sudden the ball got hit, I had two beers in my hand, the ball was coming, I watched it, angled, put my chest down, that was it."

"Right there - easy," he said, pointing the ball to his upper right chest where it hit.

