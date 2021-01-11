Donald Trump accidentally hit child on the head with baseball at World Series

Donald Trump made an appearance at Game 4 of the 2021 World Series. Footage of Trump interacting with a baseball fan at the game is getting attention.

ATLANTA — Donald Trump made an appearance at the 2021 World Series. Now footage of the former president accidentally hitting a child with a baseball on the head during his visit is making its way around the internet.

The Atlanta Braves faced off against the Houston Astros in their home Atlanta stadium Truist Park for Game 4 of the 2021 World Series. Former President Donald Trump's expected appearance made headlines ahead of the game. But, one fan managed to walk away with something unexpected — a signed baseball from the 45th President of the United States.

Just below the former president's open-air suite within Truist Park, one young baseball fan tried to get Trump's attention. In footage posted to TikTok, the fan can be seen gesturing for the former president to sign his baseball.

Trump obliged, with the child tossing his ball into the suite. Trump signed the ball before tossing it back. But, the billionaire industrialist's aim was a little off. The signed baseball softly hit the fan on the head; no injuries were visibly endured during the video.

Footage of the World Series moment from the former president can be viewed below.

