Former Atlanta Braves player from 1995 World Series Championship team dies

The Braves tweeted that Dwight Smith had passed away earlier in the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Braves player who was a member of the 1995 World Series Championship team has died, according to the team.

The Braves tweeted that Dwight Smith had passed away earlier in the day.

They said Smith enjoyed an eight-year major league career that included two postseason trips with the Cubs and the Braves.

"Dwight was also a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park," the tweet said.