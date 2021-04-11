Gov. Brian Kemp celebrates World Series win by proclaiming Friday Atlanta Braves Day

The Atlanta Braves brought back the 2021 Commissioner's Trophy to the Peach State. Now Georgia is honoring the team with their own special day.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions once again. Now, Governor Brian Kemp is honoring the champion team with their own special day.

The Atlanta Braves have had a storybook season. It started off rough, with the team having suffered more than their fair share of setbacks. Despite losing batting phenom Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season ending injury, the Peach State's players managed to fight their way through the postseason and into the 2021 World Series.

Shutting down the toughest offense of the year, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 4-2 for the Commissioner's Trophy - a feat the Atlanta natives have not achieved since 1995.

Tickets are already sold out for the team's celebratory parade and concert scheduled for Friday. The parade will stretch from Atlanta to Cobb County's Truist Park, with scores of baseball fans expected to be in attendance. Several schools are closing for the parade as city streets are being shut down on Friday. Atlanta is electric.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Brian Kemp has announced that Friday, Nov. 5, is also now Atlanta Braves Day.

"I have proclaimed Friday, Nov. 5 as Atlanta Braves Day!" Governor Kemp said on social media. "We encourage everyone to celebrate the Braves’ incredible World Series Championship by dressing in your favorite gear and attending the festivities if possible. Go Braves!"

