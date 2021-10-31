Greg Maddux is throwing out the first pitch tonight | World Series Game 5

Braves fans are hoping Greg Maddux will bring some luck as the team looks to win its first championship since he was on the team in 1995.

ATLANTA — The last time the Atlanta Braves won the World Series was in 1995. A strong pitching rotation was a force behind that team. It was one that included now Hall of Famer Greg Maddux.

The Braves legend is making a return to the mound Sunday ahead of World Series Game 5 between the Braves and Houston Astros at Truist Park.

Maddux, who was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2014, is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Up 3-1 in the World Series, Braves fans are hoping the 55-year-old will bring some luck as the team looks to win its first championship since he was on the team.

In 1995, Maddux won a game in each of the postseason series' for the Braves. In Game 1 of the World Series that year against the Cleveland Indians, he went nine innings allowing just two hits and no walks. He took the loss in Game 5, but the Braves went on to win the title two days later.

Maddux's stellar career, included stints with the Braves, Cubs, Dodgers and Padres. He is the only pitcher in MLB history to win at least 15 games for 17 straight seasons. He holds the record for most Gold Glove awards (18) and won more games during the 1990s than any other pitcher. He is 8th on the all-time career wins list with 355.