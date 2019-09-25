KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ronald Acuña has been shut down for the remainder of the regular season after suffering a groin injury Wednesday, manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday.

Acuña left during the team's loss to the Kansas City Royals Tuesday. It appeared he strained it while running towards a flyball caught by Nick Markakis in the second inning.

Snitker pulled Acuña for precautionary reasons. Acuña wanted to stay in the game. Snitker is confident Acuña will be ready by the National League Divisional Series, which begins on Oct. 3.

The Braves only have four games left in the regular season. They finish interleague play in Kansas City on Thursday. Then they finish on the road against the New York Mets.

Acuña is the latest in a string of recent injuries for the Braves, which includes the face of the franchise Freddie Freeman. Freeman is dealing with bone spurs in his left elbow.

Acuña was only three stolen bases away from 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season. There are only four players who have done that in MLB history, the last being Alfonso Soriano from the Washington Nationals in 2006.

