Some metro Atlanta school districts to cancel class Friday for Braves parade

The World Series champions beat the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some metro Atlanta students will have the chance to watch the World Series parade in-person because school districts are announcing cancellations for classes on Friday.

The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night in Game 6, finishing off an amazing postseason to come out on top.

The parade is being planned for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The exact parade details are forthcoming. However, the celebrations will be held in Atlanta and Cobb County. Truist Park is in Cobb County but the Braves spent decades playing in the Summerhill neighborhood in the heart of Atlanta at Turner Field.

As of now, here is the list of the districts canceling school on Friday:

Atlanta Public Schools: APS will observe a district holiday and will be closed.

APS will observe a district holiday and will be closed. Clayton County Schools: All schools and district offices will be closed. There will be no make up day or remote learning/work expectations for staff or students.

All schools and district offices will be closed. There will be no make up day or remote learning/work expectations for staff or students. Cobb County: Friday will be a student and teacher holiday while all annual and hourly staff will receive direction from their direct supervisor. All schools will be closed. After-school program (ASP) will not be available and Friday night athletic activities will remain as scheduled.

Friday will be a student and teacher holiday while all annual and hourly staff will receive direction from their direct supervisor. All schools will be closed. After-school program (ASP) will not be available and Friday night athletic activities will remain as scheduled. Fulton County Schools: All schools and administrative offices will be closed on Friday.

All schools and administrative offices will be closed on Friday. Marietta City Schools: All schools and offices will be closed. Staff are not expected to report. Friday evening athletic competitions will take place as scheduled.

All schools and offices will be closed. Staff are not expected to report. Friday evening athletic competitions will take place as scheduled. DeKalb County Schools: All schools and centers will be closed. There will be no makeup day or remote learning/remote work expectations for students and employees.

All schools and centers will be closed. There will be no makeup day or remote learning/remote work expectations for students and employees. Douglas County Schools: All Douglas County schools and offices will be closed so families and employees can attend the Braves parade.

All Douglas County schools and offices will be closed so families and employees can attend the Braves parade. Gwinnett County Schools: All schools will be closed on Friday as a student holiday. There will not be digital learning and no plans to make up the day. All staff, with the exception of 12-month employees, will not report to work.

The Braves win the World Series

The 2021 postseason was not supposed to happen like this - not for these Braves, who only won 88 games and were without arguably their best player, Ronald Acuña after his injury earlier in the summer. Despite their less-than-sterling resume, the team had something else that made them special beyond just wins and stats - they had a team spirit and a gritty resolve that showed up time and time again.

This is the first time the team has won the World Series title since 1995. The last time they appeared in the World Series was 1999.