HOUSTON — The Houston Astros look to bounce back after falling 5-4 to the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Star pitcher Justin Verlander (21-6) will take the mound for the Astros while Stephen Strasberg (18-6) is set to pitch for the Nationals.

Houston's shining star Simone Biles will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Olympic champion boxer and Houston native Marlen Esparza will call 'Play Ball.'

Airman First Class Leah Fox of the USAF will perform the National Anthem.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. and the game will air on Fox.

OFFICER ABIGAIL

Honorary Freeport Police Officer Abigail Arias got to meet her favorite Astro, José Altuve, before Tuesday night's Game 1 of the World Series.

KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol caught up with Abigail before she entered into Minute Maid Park to watch Game 1 of the World Series and asked her about what she talked to Altuve about.

"I told him, that Altuve, please make a home run for me," said Abigail.

SPRINGER DINGER

Astros center fielder George Springer set a Major League record Tuesday night when he hit a solo home run in the seventh inning off of Tanner Rainey.

Springer became the first player in MLB history to hit a home run in 5 consecutive World Series games. He had been tied at 4 straight with Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Lou Gherig. Pretty good company, right?

YOUNG BUCK

Nationals rookie Juan Soto managed to tie Game 1 of the World Series up at 2 with a solo home run of his own in the top of the fourth inning.

With the home run, Soto became the second-youngest player to hit a home run in his first World Series game and the fourth-youngest player to ever hit a home run in the Fall Classic.

HONORING COOPER

A moment of silence was held before Game 1 of the World Series in memory of umpire Eric Cooper, who died last weekend after developing a blood clot following knee surgery.

Cooper had worked the AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins earlier this month.

