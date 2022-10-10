Social media erupts over Mets usage of pitchers entrance music while losing elimination game

The internet didn't hold back when it came to the Mets playing their closers entrance song one inning away from being eliminated from the postseason.

SAN DIEGO — The New York Mets took multiple “L’s” on Sunday night as not only did the team drop the deciding Game 3 against the Padres, but the team also played their closer’s entrance music down by 4 in the 8th inning.

Edwin Diaz, the closer for the Mets uses the song 'Narcos' by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet as his entrance music. Usually the home team plays the entrance music when the pitcher is coming in with a lead to shut the door on an opponents comeback attempt. On Sunday, the Mets decided to go through with the routine even though their season was on the verge of being over.

Saddest trumpets you will hear. Talk about bad timing to do the trumpet thing @Mets. Just sad. 🎺



pic.twitter.com/9qKdauiRiQ — Jason Gross (@JasonMGro) October 10, 2022

As you can imagine, social media did not hold back.

Trumpets lose a little luster when you’re about to be eliminated and the Padre fans are gleefully dancing to the song. I mean you gotta be absolutely brain dead to play that song right now. #mets — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 10, 2022

Padres fans are loving Timmy Trumpet pic.twitter.com/ktPLqoRuiA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 10, 2022

Mets doing the trumpet thing now. pic.twitter.com/3yk2gKPmXI — Zachary Levine (@zacharylevine) October 10, 2022

No you can’t do the trumpets right now pic.twitter.com/nXX96kovrk — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 10, 2022

Mets doing the trumpet thing down 4 with 1 hit pic.twitter.com/y4cRSqhvdP — Kenny (@kennyfgan) October 10, 2022

They’re doing the stupid little trumpet song down 4 with two on LMFAO — Eric (No Longer Miserable) (@MiserableSDFan) October 10, 2022

LOL are they really playing the Trumpets?!?!??! Might as well be playing Taps. Beyond embarrassing. — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) October 10, 2022

Now that I’ve had an hour to think about it, playing the trumpet song while Diaz walked into a funeral might be the funniest Mets thing ever — Mike (@85mf) October 10, 2022

Diaz allowed a two-run single to Juan Soto which extended the Padres lead to 6-0.

The Padres will take on the Dodgers in a best of five series beginning on Tuesday.