Spencer Strider has been bringing the heat in recent weeks

ATLANTA — According to VegasInsider.com, Spencer Strider is currently the favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year as the All-Star Break is just days away.
His Atlanta teammate, outfielder Michael Harris, is also a leading contender for that award.
Strider is set to start Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break. He currently has a 4-2 record with 110 strikeouts to 28 walks and a 2.56 ERA.
On July 7, Strider had a career night against St. Louis as he became the first pitcher in Atlanta franchise history to record each of his first nine outs via strikeout.
In that same game where he had a career-high 12 strikeouts, Strider set another MLB mark as he became the first rookie to record at least 11 strikeouts and fewer than 2 hits in consecutive starts. That feat had not been done in the modern era.