Texas Rangers limited-edition Budweiser can released ahead of MLB Opening Day

Budweiser designed unique cans for 14 teams across the league, featuring each club's logo and distinct colors integrated into the can's design.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Beer and baseball ... they just go together. And here in Dallas, you'll be able to get a can with a Texas Rangers-centric style.

Budweiser announced Tuesday it had released new limited-edition cans featuring Major League Baseball team designs ahead of Opening Day on April 7.

The Texas Rangers were one of 14 MLB clubs to receive a Budweiser can design. The other MLB teams included were:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Washington Nationals

Here is a look at the newly-designed cans, available for purchase in the 14 cities where the teams reside:

The Rangers went on a record spending spree after losing 102 games last season, with the blockbuster signings of All-Star middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to long-term deals accounting for the bulk of the more than half-billion dollars committed to new players.