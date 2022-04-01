Texas Rangers limited-edition Budweiser can released ahead of MLB Opening Day

DALLAS — Beer and baseball ... they just go together. And here in Dallas, you'll be able to get a can with a Texas Rangers-centric style.
Budweiser announced Tuesday it had released new limited-edition cans featuring Major League Baseball team designs ahead of Opening Day on April 7.
The Texas Rangers were one of 14 MLB clubs to receive a Budweiser can design. The other MLB teams included were:
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Chicago Cubs
- Cincinnati Reds
- Houston Astros
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- San Diego Padres
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Washington Nationals
Here is a look at the newly-designed cans, available for purchase in the 14 cities where the teams reside:
The Rangers went on a record spending spree after losing 102 games last season, with the blockbuster signings of All-Star middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to long-term deals accounting for the bulk of the more than half-billion dollars committed to new players.
The Texas Rangers open their season on April 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers' home opener is scheduled for April 11 against the Colorado Rockies. For a preview look at the Rangers' 2022 season, click here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.