World Series Game 6 highlights and updates | Braves bats are producing fireworks, Atlanta up 7-0

Atlanta holds a 3-2 series lead with two chances to close out their first championship since 1995.

ATLANTA — Okay, so, Sunday night turned out not to be the night for the Braves.

It sure looked like it for a second - Adam Duvall's grand slam would have featured quite nicely in a montage of World Series winning moments.

But the Astros hitters weren't about to go down without a fight, and the Braves pitchers couldn't shut them down.

But here we are, with Game 6 in Houston a fresh chance for the Braves to clinch their first World Series championship in 26 years.

As the Braves take on the Astros in Houston, we will be tracking the major developments of the night in this article.

Note that this is not meant to be structured as a live blog, exactly - for true live updates we would recommend the Twitter feeds of our reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman - but rather a space for the biggest moments and highlights that occur tonight.

You can find our updates below:

FREDDIE

Another home run!

No need to get ahead of ourselves here, but... a 7-0 lead in the seventh inning is a good position to be in. Let's just put it like that.

FREDDIE PUTS THE BRAVES UP BY A TOUCHDOWN! pic.twitter.com/1vWQsZbxzD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2021

Lead keeps growing

The fifth inning isn't over - Freddie Freeman's double makes it 6-0.

Freddie gets in on the scoring action!@Braves lead 6-0!! pic.twitter.com/xHO2BFm5yo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2021

Adding to the lead!

Dansby has gone way yard in the top of the fifth, and it's now 5-0 Braves.

DANSBY!!!



Braves lead 5-0 in Houston! pic.twitter.com/dPnzYLQeyT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2021

Let's try this again

So, you know, last game the Braves hit an early grand slam and things looked great... until they quickly did not.

Well, Jorge Soler's third-inning home run just put us in basically the same scenario. 3-0 Braves.

SOLER POWER OUT OF THE STADIUM!!! pic.twitter.com/DnmhWYDsZR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2021

First inning in the books

Despite getting into a jam because of this bizarre play, Max Fried worked out of a scoreless first inning.

Michael Brantley was called safe on a close play at first while stepping on Max Fried's ankle. pic.twitter.com/Jo4dZC4YwY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2021

Pregame

Here are the basics, which should be fairly familiar by now to Braves fans:

Start time is 8:09 p.m. ET (it's 7:09 p.m. locally in Houston, where it is Central Time). The game tonight, like all the ones before it, will be televised on FOX.

The big news for the Braves ahead of the game is that Ozzie Albies has been dropped in the lineup after struggling throughout the World Series.