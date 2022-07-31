x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina

The four-star prospect announced his commitment to South Carolina over the weekend.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. 

Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday.

Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. 

A four-star prospect, Rhames is considered to be the fourth best prospect in the State and as the best Edge Rusher in South Carolina. Over the past two seasons, he has racked up 120 tackles, 10 sacks and over 30 tackles for loss. 

Rhames is the 4th highest rated commit in South Carolina's 2023 cycle, behind LB Grayson Howard, RB Dontavius Braswell and ATH Kelton Henderson.

RELATED: Gamecocks land 4-star Class of 2023 Linebacker

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston and Chris Olave connect deep for camp day 4