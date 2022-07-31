Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class.
Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday.
Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others.
A four-star prospect, Rhames is considered to be the fourth best prospect in the State and as the best Edge Rusher in South Carolina. Over the past two seasons, he has racked up 120 tackles, 10 sacks and over 30 tackles for loss.
Rhames is the 4th highest rated commit in South Carolina's 2023 cycle, behind LB Grayson Howard, RB Dontavius Braswell and ATH Kelton Henderson.