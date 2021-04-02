Busch hiring crew member to join Kevin Harvick's racing team

The new team member will get paid $50,000 for attending races throughout the 2021 season, as well as training and traveling with the Stewart-Haas Racing Crew.

NEW YORK — Calling all racing fans! Here's your chance to join the reigning Brickyard 400 champion's racing team.

Busch beer is creating a one-of-a-kind position for one lucky person to become a member of Kevin Harvick’s real Stewart-Haas Racing Crew.

As the Busch Crewmaster, the new team member will get paid $50,000 for attending races throughout the 2021 season, as well as training and traveling with the SHR team and will be responsible for various race team tasks.

We’re interviewing for a $50K paid position to join @kevinharvick’s 2021 racing crew. Yep, you could win the job of a lifetime.



Tune into the #Daytona500 for your interview. No need to dress up, just get your fingers ready to tweet your answers live with #TheCrew #BuschContest pic.twitter.com/sZ6PdPt0QE — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) February 1, 2021

The first round of interviews will be conducted live on Twitter during the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14. Applicants must follow @buschbeer on Twitter and answer four questions with the hashtags #TheCrew and #BuschContest during the race.

Judges will then select 10 finalists from all of the entries.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old to enter.

Click here to read the official rules.