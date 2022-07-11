Coy Gibbs, father of Ty Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs dies at 49

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coy Gibbs, an executive team member of Joe Gibbs Racing and the father of NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, has died.
Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed Coy's passing on Sunday on Twitter. The racing organization said Coy died in his sleep. However, no more information was given on the cause of death.
Coy's son, Ty, won the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday after winning the championship race at Phoenix.
Ty was set to race in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix but chose not to compete due to his father's death.
Coy himself had a brief racing career from 2000 to 2002 driving for his father, Joe Gibbs, in what is now the Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
In the truck series, Gibbs scored 21 top 10s and finished 10th in championship standings twice.
After giving it a shot in the 2003 Xfinity Series, Gibbs retired from racing and took a shot at coaching football. Gibbs helped coach the Washington Redskins offense when his father Joe returned to coach the team from 2004 to 2007.
Following the Gibbs' exit from football, Coy took up an executive position with JGR. Coy had served as the team's chief operating officer and vice chairman, among other roles.
Joe's eldest son, J.D., died in 2019 at 49 after suffering from a neurological disease.
Christopher Bell, a JGR driver, will have the chance to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship for the team as he is one of four drivers competing for the title on Sunday.