Motor

Daniel Craig to wave green flag at Bank of America ROVAL 400

That's right, it's Bond. James Bond.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers during the photo call of the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise, currently known as "Bond 25," in Oracabessa, Jamaica. The 25th James Bond movie has a title: “No Time to Die.” Film producers announced the moniker Tuesday, Aug. 20, for the film that has long been referred to simply as “Bond 25.” “No Time to Die” returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007, along with returning cast members Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes. Rami Malek plays the villain. (AP Photo/Leo Hudson, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary "James Bond" actor Daniel Craig is heading to North Carolina -- he'll be waving the green flag to start the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday. 

Craig has been named the Honorary Starter for the event, which takes place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. 

Clive Standen of NBC's "Taken" will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver, and will drive the  Bank of America ROVAL 400 Toyota Camry TRD pace car during ceremonial laps before the green flag falls. 

Charlotte Motor Speedway also confirmed Nicole Gee, one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26 during a bombing at the Kabul International Airport, will be honored before Sunday's race. Her husband Marine Sgt. Jarod D. Gee and her best friend Sgt. Mallory Harrison will serve as grand marshals for the event.

Among other dignitaries slated for Sunday, Color Guard: Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Office Honor Guard will serve as color guard.

