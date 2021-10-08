Daniel Craig to wave green flag at Bank of America ROVAL 400

That's right, it's Bond. James Bond.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary "James Bond" actor Daniel Craig is heading to North Carolina -- he'll be waving the green flag to start the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday.

Craig has been named the Honorary Starter for the event, which takes place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Clive Standen of NBC's "Taken" will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver, and will drive the Bank of America ROVAL 400 Toyota Camry TRD pace car during ceremonial laps before the green flag falls.

Charlotte Motor Speedway also confirmed Nicole Gee, one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26 during a bombing at the Kabul International Airport, will be honored before Sunday's race. Her husband Marine Sgt. Jarod D. Gee and her best friend Sgt. Mallory Harrison will serve as grand marshals for the event.

Among other dignitaries slated for Sunday, Color Guard: Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Office Honor Guard will serve as color guard.

