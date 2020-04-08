Indy 500 to run without fans

Roger Penske has reversed course and decided not to allow fans at the Indianapolis 500 later this month.

The 104th running of “The Great American Race” will be the first without spectators, who showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year even during the Great Depression.

It was a flip for Penske, who initially said he wouldn’t run the 500 without fans. But as the pandemic continued to spread through the nation, the decision was made to limit capacity to 50%. The speedway then lowered that number to 25% and now has decided on no fans at all.

The statement from IMS reads in part:

“As dedicated as we were to running the race this year with 25 percent attendance at our large outdoor facility, even with meaningful and careful precautions implemented by the city and state, the COVID-19 trends in Marion County and Indiana have worsened. Since our June 26 announcement, the number of cases in Marion County has tripled while the positivity rate has doubled. We said from the beginning of the pandemic we would put the health and safety of our community first, and while hosting spectators at a limited capacity with our robust plan in place was appropriate in late June, it is not the right path forward based on the current environment."

Here's a list of the other changes as a result of the decision to not allow fans:

All on-track activity during the month of August, including practice and qualifications, will be closed to the general public.

Individuals who still have tickets to this year’s Indy 500 will be credited for the 2021 Indianapolis 500 and will retain their seniority and their originally assigned seats.

The first Indy 500 practice will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with a full schedule available on IMS.com.

All of the action from IMS can be viewed via NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN or NBC. Visit IMS.com or INDYCAR.com for a comprehensive streaming and broadcast schedule.

The 104th Running of the Indy 500 will take place Sunday, Aug. 23, with national coverage beginning on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

Local Central Indiana coverage of the race will be available on NBC affiliate WTHR.

Broadcast coverage of qualifications on Saturday, Aug. 15 begins on NBC at 3 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Aug. 16 broadcast coverage of Pole Day begins on NBC at 1 p.m.

Governor Eric Holcomb released a statement on the decision to not allow fans:

“Throughout this unprecedented process, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has always prioritized the safety of the fans. I am grateful for Roger Penske’s leadership and his entire team for thoughtfully approaching this decision with transparency and collaboration. I want to encourage Hoosiers to continue to social distance, wear masks and take precautions so we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and hear the roar of the engines at the track next May.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett also released a statement:

“Roger Penske and the entire leadership team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have consistently made clear that their highest priority is the safety of Indy 500 fans. That has been evident throughout the last several months, as they have consistently lived up to their commitment to collaborative planning and careful consideration of the data."

