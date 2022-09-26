AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing

Johnson said he has no idea what his racing schedule will look like, or whether he'll run any IndyCar races next season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family.

He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events.

He wants to do the 24 Hours of Le Mans with NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports, and has interest in “The Double” of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

But he also wants to travel with his family and perhaps spend a year living abroad.

