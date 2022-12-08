Kurt Busch bows out of NASCAR playoffs: 'The right thing to do'

Kurt Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion, relinquished his playoff spot as he continues to recover from concussion-like symptoms after a crash at Pocono.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch announced Thursday that he will relinquish his spot in the NASCAR playoffs because he is not yet medically cleared to return to racing after a crash earlier this summer.

Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion, was locked into the 16-driver field by virtue of his win at Kansas Speedway. NASCAR awarded Busch a waiver to qualify for the playoffs despite missing multiple races due to an injury he suffered in a crash at Pocono Raceway.

"I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can't compete for a championship this season," Busch tweeted. "The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do."

23XI Racing, the team co-owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin, announced Ty Gibbs will continue to drive Busch's No. 45 until he's able to return. The team is eligible for NASCAR's owners' championship despite Busch's absence behind the wheel.

"My thoughts are with Kurt as he recovers, and I know he will continue to do everything in his power to get better," Gibbs said in a statement.

With Busch's playoff spot officially available, there are now two slots open heading into the regular season finale at Daytona. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. currently occupy those spots based on points, but an eligible winner in Saturday's race would eliminate either driver from the field.